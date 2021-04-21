Pakistan elected to three key bodies of United Nations

NEW YORK – In a major achievement, Pakistan has been elected to three key United Nations bodies, reflecting the strong trust of confidence by international community on Pakistan’s role at the UN.

Pakistan has made to Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and the Commission on Population and Development (CPD).

The elections for the commission were held on Tuesday at a session of the 54-member Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the UN.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram in a tweet said. “Pakistan’s successful election at the #ECOSOC as a member of three different Commissions is a strong vote of trust and confidence by the international community on Pakistan’s role at the United Nations”.

Pakistan has been elected to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice for the sixth time. Qatar, Thailand, India, and Bahrain have also been elected to the panel.

Pakistani officials will assume membership of the three commissions on January 1, 2022.

