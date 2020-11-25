Pakistan elected President of IDLO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has been elected President of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO), which is affiliated with the United Nations (UN). Pakistan will head the IDLO for a period of three years, starting from January 2021. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Italy Johar Saleem will represent the country in the International Organization.

The International Development Law Organization (IDLO) provides assistance in areas including justice, economy, health, food and human rights on international level. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Italy Johar Saleem in his statement said that Pakistan’s election as IDLO President is a welcome news and trumps India’s anti-Pakistan narrative at the diplomatic level.