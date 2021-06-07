Pakistan: Educational institutes resume after Covid-19 cases decrease

With the exception of elementary schools in Sindh, in-person learning at educational facilities has resumed throughout Pakistan today (Monday), as COVID-19 cases fall after a devastating third wave.

To keep the epidemic under control, schools, colleges, and institutions have begun hosting in-person courses with rigorous SOPs in place.

In the first phase, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) enabled authorities to restart physical education in districts with a positive rate of less than 5% on May 24, while areas with a greater prevalence of the virus were set to open on June 7.

The Sindh administration, on the other hand, chose to keep schools closed for further two weeks because of a higher positive rate in the state.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah green-lighted the reopening of schools for classes 9 and above on Sunday at a meeting of the Provincial Task Force for Coronavirus, with instructions for rigorous execution of COVID-19 SOPs and order for instructors to vaccinate themselves within two weeks.

Education activities have resumed in all public and private schools in Punjab. According to a statement from the school education department, only 50% of pupils are required to attend lessons on any given day, and no student is allowed to miss more than two days in a row.

Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas stated in a tweet that government personnel would be constantly monitoring the issue.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, students in grades 1 through 8 have begun in-person courses as of today, after a notice from the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), which administers public sector schools and colleges in the federal capital. Classes for grades 9-10 are already being held at the schools.

Similarly, schools in 30 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reopened, and universities have begun sessions as of today. However, schools in six areas, including Peshawar, where COVID-19 incidents are still being reported, are remained closed until additional directives are issued.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/