Pakistan economy is growing: Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD : Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Monday has said that according to data shared by government departments Pakistan economy is growing.

He was addressing the round table conference on ‘Pakistan-Paradise for investment’ here in Islamabad.

The Ambassador said that that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a mirror of the ages-old friendship between the two countries and it would be taken to new heights by our coming generations.

He said China believes that CPEC would put Pakistan on the path of industrialization, jobs creation and regional connectivity. “CPEC would also help Pakistan in overcoming energy problems and improving its economic growth through construction of roads and railways network,” he added.

Ambassador said in first phase 8 projects under the CPEC out of 40 are completed on time. He said China wanted that private sector of Pakistan should capitalize on CPEC for growth and expansion.

He said business community of Pakistan should get benefits from Special Economic Zones to be set up under CPEC and develop mutually beneficial JVS with Chinese counterparts.

Orignally published by INP