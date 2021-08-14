Pakistan eases travel restrictions for 11 countries including India

Pakistan: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) updated its foreign travel list on Friday, removing 11 countries from Category C, including India.

Pakistan has already imposed severe restrictions on visitors from 26 nations, according to local media reports citing sources, in order to limit the spread of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

Pakistan says incoming travelers from 11 countries, including India, Argentina, Bhutan, the Maldives, and Brazil, would no longer be subject to travel restrictions, according to the country’s aviation authority. However, 11 nations remain in Category C, including Iran, Bangladesh, Iraq, South Africa, and Nepal.

According to a spokesman for the CAA, Pakistani nationals will be permitted to return home from Category C countries, but they will be required to undergo Covid screening tests 72 hours before departure. The new travel warning is in place until August 31.

To combat the spread of the fatal virus, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has banned unvaccinated individuals from domestic travel. Unvaccinated individuals aged 18 and above will be unable to travel by plane, according to the newest announcement.

Murad Raas, the Punjab Minister for School Education, has ordered that all teachers and other staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 22.

Murad Raas urged teachers and other staff members to get vaccinated and submit their vaccination certificates to their respective educational institutions in a video message posted from his official Twitter account.

“We have established monitoring teams and they will conduct random visits in schools to check vaccination certificates after August 22,” he added.

The minister warned that if any school employee is discovered to be unvaccinated, the school will be closed.

“We will also take disciplinary action after finding out that any staff member is not vaccinated,” Murad Raas added.

The Punjab School Education Department had already instructed all public and private schools under its jurisdiction to vaccinate their teachers, administrators, and other staff members against coronavirus by August 21.

Murad Raas had said on August 4 that only vaccinated staff members will be permitted to attend the school beyond the deadline.

The provincial minister used Twitter to publish a photograph of formal notice from the government.

“All teachers, administration, and staff of public and private schools of Punjab to be vaccinated by August 22nd, 2021. Any individual without a vaccination certificate after the stated date will NOT be allowed on the school premises. Please follow the issued SOPs,” Raas had written on his official Twitter account.

The instructions for rapid vaccination of school personnel had been given, according to the notice, in accordance with what was decided in a meeting with the National Command and Operation Centre last month.

“Pursuant to the discussion, it is hereby ordered that the un-vaccinated employees of the School Education Department shall not be allowed to enter into any school/office after August 21, 2021,” reads the notification.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid/