Pakistan eases Covid restrictions; vaccination must for all govt, private employees

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday further relaxed restrictions imposed to control the spread of COVID-19 as rate of infection witnessed a downfall.

The decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar to review the coronavirus situation.

The forum has rolled back the two-day business closure condition, saying they will be allowed to close only one day in a week.

It has also been decided to lift the two-day ban on inter-provincial transport while transporters will be allowed to operate at 70% passenger capacity.

The forum has allowed offices to call 100% of staff as it has relaxed the existing 50% work-from-home policy.

Vaccination

The NCOC has declared vaccination for government and private sector workers mandatory. The employees will have to complete their vaccination by June 30 as unvaccinated workers will not be allowed to enter offices.

It has also allowed opening gyms across the country for vaccinated people only while cinemas and shrines will remain closed till further orders.

Vaccination centres will remain open on Friday while Sunday will be observed as a public holiday.

The forum also announced to open walk-in vaccination for all people above age 18 from June 11.

It also decided to launch three-pronged mass COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Voluntarily – For all citizens.

Obligatory – For public and private sectors employees.

Incentivized – NCOC considering certain incentives to encourage vaccination.

