Pakistan earns $452m by exporting transport services

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Pakistan earned US $ 452.060 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first seven months of current financial year (2019- 20) as compared to the corresponding period last year. This shows decrease of 9.08 percent as compared to US $ 497.210 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the exports of air transport witnessed nominal decrease of 4.22 percent by going down from US $ 424.920 million last year to US $ 406.970 million during July-January (2019-20). Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services however increased by 5.71 percent, from US $ 252.360 million to US $ 266.760 million, whereas the exports of freight services also grew by 10.29 percent, from US $ 10.980 million to US $ 12.110 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 20.72 percent from US $ 128.100 million during the period under review to US $161.580 million last year. The exports of sea transport services declined by 62.42 percent, by going down from US $ 43.130 million last year to US $ 16.210 million this year