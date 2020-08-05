Pakistan earns $1302m from IT services’ export

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan earned US $ 1302.730 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the fiscal year 2019-20.

This shows growth of 18.56 percent when compared to US $ 1098.794 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 20.91 percent as it surged from US $ 825.900 million last year to US $ 998.630 million during July-May (2019-20).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 14.75 percent, from US $ 327.726 million to US $ 376.074 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 7.77 percent, from US $ 265.354 million to US $ 285.976 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 17.43 from, US $ 2.324 million to US $ 1.919 million whereas the exports of other computer services rose by 47.90 percent from US$ 225.289 million to US $ 333.205 million. In addition the export of repair and maintenance services however witness decline of 72.04 percent from $5.207 million to $1.456 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 55.56 percent by going up from US $ 1.440 million to US $ 2.240 million.