Pakistan earns $1119m from IT services’ export in 7 months

Pakistan earned US $1119.220 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the seven months of financial year 2020-21.

This shows growth of 37.86 percent as compared to US $811.845 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 42.21 percent as it surged from US $625.105 million last year to US $888.980 million during July-January (2020-21).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 25.10 percent, from US $238.030 million to US $297.775 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 13.89 percent, from US $191.158 million to US $217.715 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services dropped by 79.83 percent from, US $1.750 million to US $0.353 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also decline by 76.33 percent from $1.263 million to $0.299 million.—APP