Pakistan eager to enhance bilateral cooperation with Tunisia: President

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has said that Tunisia is an important African country and also one of the best friends of Pakistan.

Therefore, there is a need to formulate a comprehensive strategy to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields including trade.

The President said this while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Tunisia Muhammad Hassan who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Tuesday.

The President underlined that there are very friendly and long-term relations between Pakistan with Tunisia. Continuous efforts are required to further strengthen these relations so that cooperation in various sectors including bilateral trade, education and culture could be increased, he added.

The President emphasized that diligent work is required to benefit from the vast opportunities of cooperation between Pakistan and Tunisia. He directed the Ambassador-designate to formulate a comprehensive policy in this regard. He underscored that immediate attention should be paid on the exchange of trade and business delegation in order to increase the bilateral trade.

