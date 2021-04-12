Pakistan e-sports player Arslan Ash wins world Tekken 7 competition

Arslan Ash wins $15,000 in prize money for Tekken 7 Championship
Pakistan’s Arslan Ash Siddique has won the International WePlay Ultimate Fighting League (WUFL) Tekken 7 tournament.
Talking about his victory the 25-year-old said he feels blessed to conquer the event and is grateful for the support of his family and friends.
“I send my praises to Allah, and I am very grateful for the hospitality and generosity of all the organizers, staff, and players,” Siddique said in a tweet declaring his win.
“I feel so lucky and happy to win this amazing event for Tekken 7 in 2021! Thank you to my friends, family, and supporters around the world. Thank you to my friends, family, and supporters around the world.”
I send my praises to Allah, and I am very grateful for the hospitality and generosity of all the organizers, staff and players @WePlayUFL .
I feel so lucky and happy to win this amazing event for Tekken 7 in 2021!
Thank you to my friends, family and supporters around the world. pic.twitter.com/yUPWRMnUz6
— FATE | RB | Arslan Ash 🕷🍀 (@ArslanAsh95) April 12, 2021
.@ArslanAsh95 HOLDING THAT BELT HIGH!#WUFLS1 #TEKKEN7 CHAMPION!!! pic.twitter.com/1Am8RbJXf3
— WUFL | #WePlayUFL (@WePlayUFL) April 12, 2021
Tekken 7 Final Bracket — Results
1. RB|ArslanAsh (Zafina)
2. GG|AwaisHoney (Akuma, Negan)
3. JDCR (Dragunov)
4. GG|Saint (Ganryu)
5. UYU|Fergus (Asuka)
5. VGIA|Caiper (Feng)
7. mYi|KiraKira (Eliza)
7. HG|DanielMado (Jin)
Ash won a grand prize of $15,000 for his victory, meanwhile the runner-up Awais Honey received $10,000, and bronze-medalist JDCR received $8,000.
The E-Sports Tekken Prodigy:
Arslan Ash was formerly known for his play in The King of Fighters series, being acknowledged as the best KOF XIII & KOF XIV player from Pakistan.
Although Ash has been playing Tekken competitively since Tekken 6, he only broke onto the international Tekken scene after crushing Tekken legend Knee at the OUG Tournament 2018, without suffering a single loss. Also at OUGaming 2018, Arslan Ash was rated number 1 in Tekken Tag Tournament 2 and The King of Fighters XIII, single-handedly conquering the regional competition to qualify for the King of Fighters XIV Global Finals. In addition, Arslan Ash won the KOFGCC Tournament in Oman, Kuwait, for both KOF XIV and Tekken 7.
Arslan Ash then followed this with a very unexpected win at EVO Japan 2019, defeating established players like Knee once again, Chanel, Book, LowHigh (Evo 2018 Champ), Jimmyjtran, and finally AK with a bracket reset to win the entire tournament. Arslan successfully retained his title at EVO 2019, sweeping through the winner’s bracket using Geese, and finally beating Knee once again with Kazumi in the Grand Finals, further cementing his position at the top of the Tekken scene.
On the 27th of July 2018, Arslan Ash signed with vSlash eSports and stayed part of the team until the start of 2021. He also signed with Red Bull eSports as one of their sponsored Tekken players on the 12th of November 2019.
Ufone launches UBox to strengthen gaming ecosystem in Pakistan
Tekken prodigy Arslan Ash to defend his title at EVO Japan 2020
Pak Tekken master Arslan Ash named ESPN e-sports 2019 Player of Year