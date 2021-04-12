Pakistan e-sports player Arslan Ash wins world Tekken 7 competition

Arslan Ash wins $15,000 in prize money for Tekken 7 Championship

Pakistan’s Arslan Ash Siddique has won the International WePlay Ultimate Fighting League (WUFL) Tekken 7 tournament.

Talking about his victory the 25-year-old said he feels blessed to conquer the event and is grateful for the support of his family and friends.

“I send my praises to Allah, and I am very grateful for the hospitality and generosity of all the organizers, staff, and players,” Siddique said in a tweet declaring his win.

“I feel so lucky and happy to win this amazing event for Tekken 7 in 2021! Thank you to my friends, family, and supporters around the world. Thank you to my friends, family, and supporters around the world.”

I send my praises to Allah, and I am very grateful for the hospitality and generosity of all the organizers, staff and players @WePlayUFL . I feel so lucky and happy to win this amazing event for Tekken 7 in 2021! Thank you to my friends, family and supporters around the world. pic.twitter.com/yUPWRMnUz6 — FATE | RB | Arslan Ash 🕷🍀 (@ArslanAsh95) April 12, 2021

In the last confrontation, Ash went head to head against Pakistani player Awais Honey and won the title with a 5:2 score on the board.