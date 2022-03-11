Pakistan drop third straight game in ICC Women’s WC

Pakistan women’s cricket team lost an agonizingly close contest to South Africa by 6 runs to continue their winless run at this year’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.
Pakistan failed to chase down South Africa’s target of 223 for 9 managing to get to 217 before being bowled out.
After being put to bat, Wolvaardt and Luus put on 89 for the third wicket to rescue South Africa after they fell into a 21-2 hole. Fatima then took a series of wickets in quick succession to leave the Proteas reeling at 120/5 after 32 overs.
Luus, Chloe Tryon (31), and Trisha Chetty (31) struck some late blows to help South Africa post a competitive total.
Chasing 224, openers Nahida Khan and Sidra Ameen got Pakistan off to a solid start, adding 26 runs in the first six overs. Ismail derailed the chase by removing Ameen and incoming Bismah Maroof on consecutive delivers leaving Omaima Sohail to see off the hattrick ball.
Sohail and Nahida’s rescue act gave Pakistan hope of a famous win. The pair brought up their 50-run stand in the 20th over and at the halfway stage, were 129 runs away from a win.
Ayabonga Khaka broke the 69-run stand, trapping Nahida Khan LBW on 40.
Omaima Sohail and Nida Dar’s partnership of 49 from 77 balls kept Pakistan in the game as the asking rate continued to climb. Sohail got to her maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup fifty but the pressure of the asking rate got to her as she holed out in the deep to Masabata Klaas. Her wicket triggered a mini-collapse with Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana departing in the next three overs.
Needing 47 off the last five over Pakistan finally got a move on while Nida Dar reached her fifty. Diana Baig got in some blows as well hitting two consecutive boundaries in the first two balls of the penultimate over before Nida Dar was run-out.
Ismail was trusted to defend 10 off the final over. A brilliant caught and bowled sent Baig back to the pavilion before another run-out finished the match with Pakistan falling short by 6 runs.