Pakistan drop third straight game in ICC Women’s WC

Pakistan women’s cricket team lost an agonizingly close contest to South Africa by 6 runs to continue their winless run at this year’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan failed to chase down South Africa’s target of 223 for 9 managing to get to 217 before being bowled out.

Shabnim Ismail was given the responsibility of defending 10 runs in the final over and the seamer gave away just four to keeping South Africa’s perfect record in the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup intact.

The win takes South Africa into the top 4 in the table, where they occupy the third spot with four points in two games.

Earlier in the day, Laura Wolvaardt compiled 75 at the top of the order and Suné Luus added 62 as South Africa overcame an excellent spell from Pakistan spinner Ghulam Fatima to post 223/9 at Bay Oval.