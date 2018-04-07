Pakistan doing business retreat

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A workshop with contributors to the World Bank Doing Business Report was held in Karachi recently. The workshop aimed to provide the updated information regarding the efforts of government of Pakistan to create a business enabling environment in Pakistan. Team Board of Investment, Islamabad; Secretary Samaira Nazir Siddique welcomed the contributors and senior members from FPCCI, OICCI and PBC. Chairperson, Sindh Board of Investment highlighted the importance of reforms in Karachi. When deciding the ranking, Karachi has 65% weightage and thus making Karachi business friendly a top priority.

Video on forming a company and getting NTN simultaneously were displayed to give a demo on how company can be formed in couple of hours by online mode instead of days taken for the same process. Presentation elaborated the method by which an ease of payment of taxes and duties has been introduced after the introduction of on-line payments system by FBR saving the hassle and time to file for sales tax and import/export duty. Introduction of new laws Secured Transaction Act, Credit Bureau Act and Company law has helped strengthen the legal right of the creditor.