Pakistan doesn’t engage in conspiracies: Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi

National Conference (NC) leader in Indian occupied Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the Congress colluded with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in the recently concluded assembly polls and stated categorically “Pakistan koi saazish nahi karta.”

The former IHK chief minister’s unequivocal defence of Pakistan came when he was asked for his take on a controversy that erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that his predecessor Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had met with Pakistani officials over dinner and conspired to influence the state assembly elections.

Scoffing at the PM’s charge, Abdullah said that Modi had gone to Pakistan for a meal when he paid a surprise visit to Lahore and attended former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s grand daughter’s wedding ceremony. Did the Pakistanis conspire against PM Modi back then, Abdullah pointedly enquired.

He then made the following assertion : “Pakistan koi saazish nahi karta (Pakistan doesn’t engage in conspiracies).”

Reacting to the state assembly elections which came out yesterday, Farooq Abdullah congratulated the Congress on its performance. He also observed that the party could have won in Gujarat if it weren’t for some untimely remarks made by a Congress leader, in what can be construed as a reference to Mani Shankar Aiyar’s “neech” comment against PM Modi.—INP