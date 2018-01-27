Pakistan doesn’t consider Trump’s tweet as American policy: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Pakistan does not consider United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tweet as American policy, and that is the reason an official reply was not given, Dunya News reported on Saturday.

PM Abbasi said while giving an interview to The Washington Post that an official policy is related to a formal session or a document, not a tweet. Pakistan is very different to what the US president thinks, he said.

The premier opted the stance that terrorism is a common enemy of all, and Pakistan is fighting world’s biggest war against this evil. 6500 soldiers of Pakistan have been martyred in fight against terrorism so far, he told.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further added that 29 suicide bombers entered Pakistan last year through Afghanistan and conducted attacks. He affirmed that there are no militant hideouts in Pakistan, and our armed forces will take action upon identification if there is any.

The PM clarified that America is not helping Pakistan economically, and the aid that it got in the name of security was also very meagre.

Talking about former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s ouster, Abbasi said the decision was entirely of the apex court and no other force was involved behind his disqualification.

Orignally published by NNI