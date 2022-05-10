Pakistan dispatches second relief package for Afghanistan

Islamabad: Pakistan, on Tuesday, dispatched its second relief consignment intended for the flood-affected people of Afghanistan. According to the government website of Pakistan, the relief goods were dispatched through C-130 aircraft, including family tents, flour, rice and sugar.

This consignment followed an earlier package sent by the government of Pakistan on May 7. The relief goods included one hundred tents, two-ton flour, one-ton rice and four hundred and fifty-kilogram sugar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, had reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to stand by Afghan brothers and sisters through thick and thin. He also urged the international community to not forget the people of Afghanistan in this hour of need when the devastating floods killed 22 people and destroyed hundreds of homes.