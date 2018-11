Observer Report

Abu Dhabi

Pakistan closed first day of the first Test against New Zealand on Friday at 59-2 after dismissing New Zealand for 153 in 66.3 overs at the stroke of tea.

Earlier, leg-spinner Yasir Shah led a double-barrelled attack of spin and pace to leave Pakistan sitting comfortably on the opening day.

Yasir led the varied attack with 3-54 as New Zealand, who won the toss and batted on a grass-less Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch, were bowled out for 153.

