Pakistan discusses situation in Afghanistan with China, Russia

Qureshi condoles with Wang over loss of lives of Chinese workers

Observer Report Islamabad

Pakistan and China on Wednesday held an in-depth discussion on the overall regional security situation, with a particular focus on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Dushanbe.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tajikistan, the official communiqué stated.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers took stock of existing fraternal ties with a view to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interests.

“There was a consensus that in view of the latest situation, close coordinated approach is extremely critical to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

It said that Qureshi briefed Wang Yi on Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process. Both agreed to continue close coordination and agreed to meet in near future.

On this occasion, FM Qureshi offered condolences on the tragic incident in which a bus carrying Chinese workers plunged into a ravine following a blast and had resulted in the loss of precious lives of Chinese workers and Pakistani nationals.

The foreign minister added that the investigations are underway. He requested his Chinese counterpart to convey sentiments to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov discussed the need for close coordination on efforts for a political settlement in Afghanistan.

Qureshi briefed Sergey Lavrov on Islamabad’s “constructive approach towards the Afghan peace process,” read a statement by Foreign Office.

“Reiterating continued support, the Foreign Minister emphasised close coordination between the two countries to help achieve a negotiated political settlement,” it added.

They also “agreed to work closely to further strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres.”

The FO statement said that the two foreign ministers reviewed the implementation status of the decisions taken during the Russian foreign minister’s visit to Pakistan in April 2021.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in contact for the mutual benefit of the two countries, it further said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Lavrov and Qureshi discussed pressing regional and international issues, with an emphasis on the situation in Afghanistan.

“Both sides stressed the need to further increase the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, including in counter-terrorism as well as trade and economic fields,” the statement said.