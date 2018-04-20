Pakistan detests terrorism in all its forms: Rajwana

Staff Reporter

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has said that Pakistan detests terrorism in all forms, saying it has made the highest number of sacrifices in the face of terrorism.

Talking to the foreign trainee-officers of the Pakistan Postal College during their visit to Governor’s House here on Thursday, he said the government, armed forces and law-enforcement agencies had eradicated terrorism from the country.

Director Pakistan Postal Service Khalid Awais Ranjha was also present during the meeting.

The governor said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wishes good relations with all its neighbours. He said that country’s economy had improved due to good governance of the government, adding that the foreign investors preferred investment in Pakistan today. He said law and order situation had improved in the country due to comprehensive strategy of the government.

Rajwana said the foreign trainee-officers would also have found Pakistan as a peace-loving country during their stay here. He hoped that the trainee-officers would serve as Pakistan’s ambassadors when they return to their respective countries.

He said that Pakistan Post is one of the world’s best postal services, adding that the modern gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and other inventions have adversely affected the postal services.

The Punjab governor also attended a Q&A session. Responding to a question by one of the visitors, he said the government had introduced various initiatives to empower women, adding that women quota had been fixed in the government services.

Reafique Rajwana said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a great gift from China for Pakistan, which will mark a new era of progress and prosperity in the county as well as in the region.