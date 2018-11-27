Pakistan determined to play its role in Afghanistan reconstruction: Bakhtiar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said that Pakistan is committed to make meaningful contribution in the reconstruction and rehabilitation effort of Afghanistan by carrying out various development activities in the country.

The minister stated that development in Afghanistan is development for Pakistan.

The minister in his capacity as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission was chairing the 14th Meeting of the Committee for Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Afghanistan at Islamabad on Tuesday.

Additional Secretary Planning Ali Raza Bhutta, senior officials from relevant ministries and consultants of the projects were also present in the meeting.

The minister said that Pakistan is determined to play its role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan and in this regard it has undertaken various initiatives and projects in diverse sectors to help in the development of its neighbor.

He underlined that the present government is committed to work in tandem with the Afghan Government to ensure timely completion of all ongoing projects. ‘Pakistan’s commitment for development of various projects in Afghanistan demonstrates Pakistan’s priority it attaches to bilateral relations with its neighbour’, emphasized the Minister.

During the meeting, it was apprised that Pakistan, being a neighbor and brother country of Afghanistan, had launched a relief package ‘Programme for Reconstruction & Rehabilitation of Afghanistan’ in 2001 with a pledge of grant of US $ 100 million which was gradually enhanced over the years to US $ 1000 Million in 2016.

It was informed that between 2002-2013, 14 projects were implemented in Afghanistan whereas presently 15 projects worth Rs. 32.45 billion are being executed in Afghanistan in a number of areas including construction of hospitals, hostel building, provision of scholarships to Afghan students and up-gradation of road between Torkham and Jalalabad.

During the meeting, a briefing was also given on the projects and initiatives being undertaken presently in Afghanistan.

