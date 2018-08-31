Pakistan destined to achieve success, lead the world

NPC Independence Day event

Zubair Qureshi

Future of Pakistan is in secure hands and the country is going to make strides in the days to come as its young generation is gifted with great talent and immense potential.

This was said by Director Admin, Judicial Academy of Islamabad and noted scholar Rai Hafizullah Khan while addressing as Chief Guest the Nazriya Pakistan Council’s (NPC) monthly literary & cultural session Nukta-e-Nazr.

The monthly meeting was specially designed with reference to Independence Day and titled “From Aug 14 1947 to Aug 14, 2018: Pace, Direction & Outcome of Journey.”

NPC Chairman Dr Naeem Ghani presided over the session while eminent writers and thinkers read out their papers on the subject. Noted young interpreter, linguist and writer Tahira Andleeb, poet and writer Prof Arshad Meraj, poet Prof Dr Fakhra Naureen, Dr Afshan Huma and Dr Saba Javed read out their papers and highlighted various dimensions of the subject of the discussion.

Rai Hafizullah Khan termed the event a great effort by NPC to highlight blessings of freedom and to introduce it to the people through young writers and intellectuals. Dr Naeem Ghani said seeing and listening to the guest speakers and young intellectuals from various fields of life, his belief was further strengthened that future of Pakistan was secure. “We are a nation with immense talent and potential. We only need to exploit it in the right direction,” said Dr Naeem Ghani.

Vice Chairman of the NPC, Mian Muhammad Javed said NPC was contributing to society by inculcating among the youth the values of patriotism, hard work and selfless devotion and dedication. It is our collective duty to make Pakistan stronger, better and brighter place. The ceremony was attended and addressed by the members of the NPC Executive Committee Abdullah Yousuf, Dr Ayub Sabir and Manzoor Masih.

