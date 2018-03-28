Pakistan desires to promote trade ties with World: President

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has invited foreign entrepreneurs to benefit from lucrative business opportunities in Pakistan by investing in various sectors.

He was talking to Ambassadors-designate of Botswana, Ecuador and Finland in Islamabad on Wednesday, who presented their credentials to the President separately.

The President underscored that Pakistan is a responsible member of International community and is working in close cooperation with the other countries in all multilateral and international and forums. He underlined that economic indicators of Pakistan have improved due to the policies adopted by the incumbent Government which has also been recognized by the international economic institutions.

The President emphasized that today’s Pakistan provides very conducive environment for great investment and business opportunities and urged the foreign investors to avail them by investing in diverse areas.

The President felicitated the newly appointed Ambassadors to Pakistan and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan.

The envoys who presented their credentials included Ambassador-designate of Botswana Mr. Mothusi Bruce Rabasha PALAI, Ambassador-designate of Ecuador German Alejandro Ortega Almeida and Ambassador-designate of Finland Harri Kamarainen.

Earlier, each envoy-designate arrived at the main gate of the Aiwan-e-Sadr in a horse driven carriage. On the occasion, the National Anthem of Pakistan and their respective countries were played and the envoys designate were also presented Guard of Honour.

Orignally published by NNI