Pakistan desires to enhance relations with Greece, Norway

Ambassadors-designate of Greece and Norway presented their credentials to President Mamnoon Hussain at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The envoys who presented their credentials included Ambassador-designate of Greece Dimitris Hatzaopoulos and Ambassador-designate of Norway Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen.

During separate meetings with the envoys-designate, the President said Pakistan desires to further enhance diplomatic and economic relations with the both countries.

The President said Pakistan provided very conducive environment for great investment and business and hoped that investors from both Greece and Norway would avail these opportunities by investing in diverse areas.

He also stressed regular exchange of bilateral delegations to strengthen people-to-people contacts and to forge strong political and economic linkages.

The President felicitated the newly appointed Ambassadors to Pakistan and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan. APP

