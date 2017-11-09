Pakistan desires to further intensify relations with UK

Staff Reporter

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker National Assembly has said that Pakistan highly values its relations with UK and desire to strengthen the existing relations between the two countries through enhanced economic cooperation and parliamentary ties. He expressed these views while talking to Mr. Mark Field, Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific of the United Kingdom, who called on the Speaker at Parliament House, Wednesday.

The Speaker said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with United Kingdom and both the countries have commonalities of views on regional and global issues. He underscored the need for regular interaction between political leadership, parliamentarians and people of both the countries that would take the existing bilateral relations between both the countries to new heights.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also stressed the need for frequent exchange of Parliamentary delegations and stressed to re-activate friendship groups between the two Parliaments for better understanding and enhanced cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy.