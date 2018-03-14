Pakistan desires dignified return of Afghan refugees, NA told

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a motion constituting a special committee to examine proposals and objections relating to delimitation of constituencies.

The motion to this effect was moved by Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch. The committee has been asked to present its report in seven days.

Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan desires honorable and dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the National Assembly on Tuesday, he said that necessary arrangements have been put in place at NADRA offices so that these refugees could not illegally get Pakistani citizenship.

He clarified that these measures are not directed against the Pashtoon population who has given innumerable sacrifices in the war on terror. He said we respect the sacrifices of Pashtoons as they have contributed to the stability of Pakistan. The Minister said we desire to promote harmony to take forward the country.

On a Point of Order raised by Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz regarding delimitation of constituencies, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said a committee of the house will be constituted for a meeting with the election commission of Pakistan so that reservations of the political parties on the process could be addressed. He said the process of delimitation of constituencies should move forward as per the constitutional provisions.

Commenting on the political environment especially in the backdrop of recently held Senate elections, the speaker said apart from political differences, it is imperative for the parliamentarians to show respect to each other.

Three bills were laid before the house on Tuesday. These include The Compulsory Drug Test of Students Bill, The Prevention of Drugs in Educational Institutions bill and The National Commission for persons with Disabilities bill.

The house held discussion on the election of Chairman Senate and Deputy Chairman conducted on Monday. The members from treasury benches voiced concerns over the tactics used by the opposition parties to get their candidates elected for the top slots of Senate.

They said that collective steps are required to check horse trading in Senate elections and promote healthy and positive democratic traditions.