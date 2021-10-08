Pakistan desires balanced, broad-based ties with US: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar has said Pakistan wants objective, more balanced and broad-based relationships with the United States in the interest of the sovereignty and the political independence of both the countries.

Addressing his weekly news briefing on Thursday, he said, “We need a relationship that takes into account the interests of both the countries.”

He said the two countries have many shared interests as Pakistan-US cooperation is a major factor of stability in South Asia.

Regarding remarks of some US lawmakers during Congressional hearings, Asim Iftikhar said such statements do not reflect the official position of the United States.

He, however, said these views are inconsistent with the reality of the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the United States, especially on Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan and the United States are maintaining high-level engagements on a broad range of bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan looks forward to the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and a host of issues will be discussed during her visit.

Responding to a question about human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Spokesperson said this issue will also be raised with the US Deputy Secretary of State.

He said being the permanent member of the UN Security Council, the United States has special responsibility in addressing the grave concerns about the human rights violations in IIOJK.

Answering another question regarding Indian military leadership’s remarks against Pakistan, Asim Iftikhar said India is pursing hostile policies toward Pakistan and such statements are actually aimed at diverting attention of the international community from grave human rights violations in the IIOJK and the treatment meted out to minorities in India.

As far as preparedness, Pakistan has all the capabilities and the national resolve, together with the armed forces, to respond to any misadventure by India, he said.

About the problems being faced by Pakistani students’ return to China, the Spokesperson said Pakistan and China have robust bilateral cooperation, including people-to-people contacts and exchanges in the field of education.—TLTP