Pakistan denying use of soil to foreign troops indeed re-assuring

Comment

Salahuddin Haider

TENSION threatening peace in the region following the US attack on Baghdad that killed Irani military chief Qasem Soleimani, placed Pakistan in worrisome position, but the ISPR chief Maj-General Asif Ghafoor came out with an unambiguous statement Sunday, re-assuring the nation that under no circumstances Pakistan will allow its territory to be used for aggression on neighbours or any other country.

It stood for peace and will continue to work for it. For the past 48 hours, rumours and messages have been going round on social media that, like before Washington may again ask Pakistan to let it use Balochistan for attacks on Iran.

This had happened before also when the then American secretary of state Colin Powell had asked former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf whether Islamabad would stand by the side of America in war in Afghanistan. Musharraf, unfortunately, instead of seeking time to consult cabinet or the parliament, surrendered to US whims, putting the country at tremendous risk. But the situation now is different, no comparison of what happened then. A genuinely elected political government is in power, and Pakistanis as a nation have learnt their lessons of fighting someone else’s war.

They had to pay a very heavy penalty of human lives. A new military leadership is now in the saddle, that knows its job fully well. In fact army chief General Qamar Bajwa’s has established his credentials as peace maker, and military diplomacy over the last few years has already paid handsome dividends. It has helped the government, and countrymen, attain respectability internationally. Pakistan is more isolated, or in insulation. That in itself is credible. In an interview the military spokesman made it quite clear that Pakistan, instead of falling prey to foreign machinations, will continue to work for peace in the region, and knows fully well how to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, has indeed been timely and re-assuring.

The situation because of US-Iran conflict, although getting from bad to worse, a silver lining or ray of hope, somehow is visible because of the principled position from Russia and China, but the Indian and Israelis have suddenly spurred heir activity to malign Pakistan, but they overlooked the fact that Pakistan today is a nuclear power, is fully ready to defend its sovereignty and would not consider any sacrifice too great to safeguard that He clarified that the country will not become part of any process that will disturb the peace of the region.

He added Pakistan desires regional peace but it will not compromise on its national security. India may have chosen a path which might prove self-destructive. Whether it acts on its own, or with military assistance of Israel, Pakistan remain on guard and is fully equipped to deal with the situation candidly. ’In this scenario’, he recalled that Prime Minister [Imran Khan] and the Army Chief [General Qamar Javed Bajwa] have adopted a very clear stance that Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against anyone and play its strong role for regional peace.’

Barely 24 hours ago, when these lines were being penned, General Bajwa, responding to a telephonic talk from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had called for restraint to prevent the situation from going critical ‘Our region has faced many issues in term of security and continues its efforts for establishing peace for the last four decades. Pakistan has adopted all steps that promoted peace and also plays a major role in the Afghanistan reconciliation process. On the other hand, India had exhibited aggression which Pakistan had answered by bringing down its two fighter jets.

The neighbouring countries had reached at the brinks of war on February 27 last year where Pakistani armed forces proved its capabilities.’ During the telephonic conversation ( on January 3), emphasized two points very clearl. He had urged for de-escalating tensions between the countries in the region. COAS Bajwa had also urged to avoid such actions which led the region to another war, added the DG-ISPR. ‘Army Chief had also told him to avoid such steps which could interrupt the Afghanistan reconciliation process.

COAS has an important role in bringing improvements to the regional situation and Pakistan achieves peace targets after rendering many sacrifices.’ Commenting over rumours being spread on the social media platforms, Asif Ghafoor urged the nationals and media houses to accept the national stances which came from the reliable sources. He clarified the US government talked to Pakistan for the resumption of the military training programme which was suspended for the last four to five months. The spokesperson added that it is the part of propaganda [against Pakistan] for linking the ongoing talks with the recent developments [in the Middle East]. He reiterated the country will not be part of any process that destroys regional peace. ‘I have heard the statements of the Indian army chief. He is the newly appointed army chief and busy in making his place right now.

He is completely aware of the regional situation and [the capabilities] Pakistani forces. Our forces knew well how to defend our country and India is well-aware about it too. We will not make any compromises on national security.’ ‘Indian army chief must stop continuing atrocities in occupied Kashmir instead of threatening us. We will play our role efficiently for the establishment of peace in the region under the government’s policies and the nation’s support.’