Pakistan denies deal with US on handing over of Dr Shakil Afridi

Washington rejects any pact with Islamabad

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan on Thursday ruled out any deal between Pakistan and anyone else on Dr Shakil Afridi, who helped the US track down Al-Qaeda Chief Osama Bin Laden.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal at his weekly news briefing stated that the issue of Dr Afridi is being handled by the Interior Ministry.

After his detention in 2011, Afridi was sentenced to 33 years for involvement in anti-state activities by a tribal court in 2012. However, the sentence was later reduced.

To a question, the Spokesperson replied that issue of killing of a Pakistani civilian in Islamabad hit by US embassy vehicle is being further investigated and the injuring of another civilian in the second incident were mere accidents and there is no hidden agenda behind these incidents.

The spokesperson said Pakistan is actively pursuing the Kashmir cause at all regional and international fora and a conference on the issue will also be held soon.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said as Indian atrocities con-tinue in Occupied Kashmir, the whole Muslim Ummah stands united with their Kashmiri brethren as has been expressed at the OIC Contact Group’s meeting in Jeddah. The issue will also be taken up by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua during 45th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC member states beginning on Saturday in Dhaka.

He said during the last week Indian forces martyred four more Kashmiris that speaks volumes for its sheer disregard for international human rights laws and United Nations conventions.

To a question regarding the Iran Nuclear Agree-ment, the spokesperson said it is a good example of international cooperation and settlement of disputes through negotiations.

He said Pakistan fully supports the agreement and calls upon all parties to honor their commitments and trust the competency of International Atomic Energy Agency regarding implementation of the agreement.

To a question he said the Pak-Russia Joint counter terrorism exercises under the auspices of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September this year will be an opportunity to exchange expertise in countering the terrorism.

Replying to a question about the Afghan situation, Dr Faisal reiterated Pakistan’s stance that only an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process can ensure peace in that country and the region.

He said bringing Taliban to negotiations is the responsibility of the international community. He added that there are no terrorists inside but porous border with Afghanistan may spur some terrorist activity in Pakistan for which Pakistan is taking effective measures for border management. Pakistan expects the Afghan and NATO forces to do the same on Afghan side of the border.

Underlining the need for timely return of Afghan refugees to their homes, the spokesperson said Afghan refugee camps are being used by terrorist elements for their nefarious activities and the fact has ben admitted by Afghan officials.

He said Pakistan calls upon the international community to create pull factors and enabling environment in Afghanistan so that the refugees voluntarily return to their country.

To a question about the plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, Dr Faisal said Pakistan has taken up the issue at international as well as bilateral level with Myanmar and has called upon that country to deescalate the situation, create safe conditions for Rohingyas and allow access to UN fact finding mission and media there.

Meanwhile, the United States on Thursday outrightly rejected reports of a supposed deal underway with Pakistan for extradition of former Pakistan ambassador Husain Haqqani reportedly in exchange for Shakeel Afridi, the doctor who helped CIA track Osama bin Laden.

“Absolutely not,” a spokesperson for the US State Department replied, when asked if any such deal was at play. According to some media reports, the director general of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had told the Supreme Court that the American authorities were contacted regarding Haqqani’s extradition, and that the Americans said ‘you too have our man.’

The Foreign Office of Pakistan, a day ago, also clarified its position saying that there was no deal being made with the US to hand over Shakeel Afridi in exchange for Husain Haqqani.

Soon after Osama bin Laden was killed in May 2011 in a US raid in Abbottabad, the US media reported that Afridi had contributed to the success of CIA operation by collecting DNA samples of bin Laden’s family. Afridi was later arrested and sentenced to 33 years for involvement in anti-state activities by a tribal court in 2012.