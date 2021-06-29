Pakistan denies Afghanistan’s claim of TTP not operating on Afghan soil

In response to Afghanistan’s allegation that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is neither formed nor operates on Afghan soil, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement claiming that the Afghan claims contradict realities on the ground and numerous UN findings.

The foreign office stated on Monday that, contrary to Afghan assertions, there are over 5,000 TTP members in Afghanistan, according to a statement.

“Over the last many years, TTP has launched several gruesome terrorist attacks inside Pakistan using the Afghan soil without any retribution from its hosts,” the statement said.

The TTP is known to have “distinctive anti-Pakistan objectives,” according to the foreign office, citing the UN Monitoring Team’s 12th Report from June 2021 “While the report notes its location in Afghanistan, it is “near the Pakistan border.”

“The TTP, following its orchestrated reunification with its splinter groups with the help of Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs), its continued presence in Afghanistan with impunity, and its cross-border attacks against Pakistan, pose a persistent threat to our security and stability,” the statement said.

Pakistan’s resolve to combating terrorism in all of its forms and manifestations, without discrimination, is steadfast and clear, according to the statement.

“Pakistan has continued to emphasize the need for meaningful engagement with the Afghan side for addressing security and terrorism issues through effective use of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).”

Pakistan has been making “serious and sincere efforts for facilitating the intra-Afghan peace process for an inclusive political settlement,” according to the Foreign Office.

“We hope that Afghans would seize this opportunity for achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

After Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan hoped the TTP will not be permitted to operate in Afghanistan, the Afghan government released a statement.

“According to the national security policy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, this movement, along with other terrorist groups, is recognized as the enemy of peace, stability, and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region, and the Afghan government fights against this terrorist outfit like any other terrorist group without discrimination.”

