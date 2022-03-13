Pakistan demands ‘joint probe’ into Indian missile incident Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with simplistic explanation

Pakistan on Saturday took notice of the clarification by the Indian Press Bureau’s Defence Wing regretting the “accidental firing” of the Indian origin missile into Pakistani territory and demanded a “joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident.”

On Friday, India said it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan because of a “technical malfunction” and announced to hold an internal court of inquiry.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the grave nature of the incident raised several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against the “accidental or unauthorised launch of missiles in a nuclearised environment.” “Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities,” the FO statement read. The ministry said some of the questions that need to be answered include: India must explain the measures and procedures in place to prevent accidental missile launches and the particular circumstances of this incident. It said India needs to clearly explain the type and specifications of the missile that fell in Pakistani territory.