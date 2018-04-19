Pakistan Delegation attends 4th Session of Islamic Conference of Youth & Sports Ministers in Baku, AzerbaijanPakistan Delegation attends 4th Session of Islamic Conference of Youth & Sports Ministers in Baku, Azerbaijan

Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada, Media Advisor to CM Punjab Abubakar Umer attended as Youth Representatives from Pakistan.

Under the theme “Solidarity in Action for Youth Development”, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) launched the 4th session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers (ICYSM) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, the OIC, and the OIC Youth Forum and Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, light was shed on the status of youth in OIC Member States, future activities of the OIC Youth Forum, a joint action plan for youth, implementation of resolutions and the international program of the Islamic Youth Capital.

The Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers also enabled the member states/representatives to voice their concerns, experiences, threats and the steps taken in the right direction in dealing with collective issues of the youth of the Muslim Ummah.

Speaking at the ICYSM, Punjab’s Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada said that “The significance of youth can best be underscored by mentioning Burhan Wani of Indian occupied Kashmir and Ahad Tamimi of Palestine. Their undeterred belief in themselves and just cause helped ignite the fire of freedom among the people of their countries.” He further said that “Ahad Tamimi, a young girl that was equipped with nothing but courage and bravery, emerged as an iconic figure that sparked renewed struggle for freedom among the youth of Palestine. They were electrified by the unimaginable act of valour demonstrated by a teenage girl.”

On this occasion, Abubakar Umer, Media Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif remarked,”The Great Return March is being spearheaded by youth in Palestine and they are demanding their economic and political rights usurped by Isreali government in 1948 in what they term as Nakba, the great catastrophe that caused displacement of millions of people from their lands. ”

Abubakar Umar with Bilal Erdogan – President of the World Ethnosport Confederation and the son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan:

Islamic Conference of Youth & Sports Ministers has formally adopted the Youth and Sports strategy formulated jointly by all OIC member states.