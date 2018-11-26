Pakistan defence innovative power show ‘IDEAS 2018’ kicks off today

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

The 10th edition of International Defence Exhibition and seminar, IDEAS 2018 will kick off Today at Karachi EXPO Center. Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate the four-day event.

IDEAS 2018 will be attended by 262 high level delegations from 51 countries, officials of the Defence Export Promotion Organization said during a briefing on Saturday. IDEAS 2018 will be attended by 262 high level delegations from 51 countries.

Five hundred twenty exhibitors from fifty countries including Pakistan will showcase their defence products in the exhibition.

Other major countries include China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Jordon, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, Ukraine, and US, which will set up their exclusive country pavilion at the expo.

IDEAS 2018 has surpassed all previous milestones in terms of space, booking, exhibitors and delegates – domestic and foreigners, and Karachi Expo Centre has been booked to its full capacity, the officials informed. Around 520 exhibitors from fifty countries including Pakistan will showcase their defence products in IDEAS 2018. The first two days have been earmarked for delegations, trade visitors and networking activities. The other highlights of the day include an international seminar on emerging global and regional environment and the role of grey hybrid warfare there in; Pakistan’s perspective. Renowned national and international subject matter experts will present their scholarly papers on the topic. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI(m) will be the keynote speaker.

On November 30, the fourth day of the exhibition will be exclusively reserved for the general public.

Traffic plan for four-day IDEAS 2018 announced

Sindh police in coordination with Federal and Sindh have released a traffic plan for four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2018.

The exhibition will start on Today after a grand inauguration ceremony and will continue till November 30, 2018.

According to police, over 300 traffic policemen will be deployed around the exhibition venue. University Road will be open for traffic throughout the four-day exhibition.However, traffic from Hassan Square to the National Stadium will be closed from 7am on November 27.

Share on: WhatsApp