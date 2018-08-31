Pakistan Defence Day remind us of invaluable passion of armed forces: Parliamentarians

Parliamentarians on Friday said Defence Day of Pakistan reminds us of great bravery, valor and invaluable passion of our armed forces and the whole nation.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, Let Gen Retired Senator Abdul Qayyum said that the whole nation would pay tribute to those martyrs and veterans who rendered great sacrifices for the defence of the country.

He said that Pakistan armed forces set such wonderful examples of bravery and courage at every war front which would be remembered in the world forever.

Senators Humyyun Akhtar Khan, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Rehman Malik and Nafisa Khattak also paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices rendered by armed forces for the defence of the country. Talking to media outside Parliament House, they said that the whole nation would mark September 6 Pakistan Defence Day with national spirit and enthusiasm.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp