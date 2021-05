HARARE – Pakistan on Thursday defeated Zimbabwe in first Test by an innings and 166 runs.

Pakistan bowl Zimbabwe out for 134 to register a win in the first Test by an innings and 116 runs.

They go 1-0 up in the two-Test series.

