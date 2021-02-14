Pakistan defeat South Africa by 4 wickets in third T20, clinch series 2-1

Team Pakistan chased down a 165-run target in 18.4 overs, with Babar Azam top-scoring with 44 runs off 30 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan again put a magnificent performance and made 42 runs off 30 balls whereas Mohammad Nawaz 18 off 11, and Hasan Ali 20 off 7 remained unbeaten and took Pakistan over the line with a flurry of boundaries towards the end.

From the tourist side, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets for 25 runs in four overs. David Miller smashed half-century after the visitors found themselves in troubles at 48/6 inside eight overs.

He remained unbeaten on 85 runs off 45 balls to help his side post a competitive total on the board. His innings included five fours and seven massive sixes.

For Pakistan, debutant Zahid Mehmood was impressive with the ball and bagged three wickets for 40 runs in his four overs.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz claimed two wickets each.