Pakistan deeply values relations with Korea

Ambassador of Republic of Korea H.E Mr. Kwak Sung-Kyu called on Barrister Usman Ibrahim Federal Minister of Defence Production.

They exchanged views on matters of shared interest and improving cooperation in defence production. Barrister Usman Ibrahim emphasized that Pakistan and Korea enjoy long standing friendly relations. He said that we deeply value our relations with Korea and are willing for Joint Ventures for development of different defence products.

He also desired to manifest cooperation in different fields like trade, economy, defense culture, science and technology. Federal Minister stressed to identify areas of mutual interest so that both countries may move ahead. He expressed his satisfaction that two countries have very warm and strong relations which are growing stronger with each passing moment.

Barrister Usman Ibrahim suggested that exchange of visits at various levels will explore the avenues of prospective collaboration in the sphere of defence and defence production industry.