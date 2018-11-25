Pakistan declare at 418-5 against New Zealand

Observer Report

Dubai

A career-best hundred from Haris Sohail and a maiden century from Babar Azam helped Pakistan post a big total to boost their chances of a series-levelling win against New Zealand in the second Test in Dubai on Sunday. Sohail knocked a snail-paced 147 in nine hours and 34 minutes while Azam made an unbeaten 127 to steer Pakistan to an imposing 418-5 declared on day two at Dubai stadium.

New Zealand negotiated nine overs without losing a wicket for 24 under lights in overcast conditions before umpires called off the day with two overs remaining.

