Pakistan decides to vaccinate children aged 12 and above

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced to launch a drive to vaccinate children aged 12 or above to protect them from novel coronavirus.

NCOC chief Asad Umar made the announcement on Tuesday amid a steady decline in COVID-19 casualties across the country.

“In today’s NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that a special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated.

According to statistics, Pakistan administered 961,340 Covid-19 doses on September 27. Pakistan has so far administered 79,531,641 doses.

“Non-vaccinated people will be facing various restrictions from October 1! Get yourself completely vaccinated immediately!” the top monitoring body warned.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 27 Sep: 961,340

Total vaccine administered till now: 79,531,641

Earlier this month, the government had started vaccinating people aged above 17. The government had announced the people of this age group will have to be fully vaccinated by October 15 in order to resume education activities.

Pakistan reported 41 deaths from coronavirus and 1,400 new cases in the past 24 hours, NCOC said on Tuesday.

It is the first time since July that Pakistan reported less than 1,500 confirmed cases in a single day amid the fourth wave of the coronavirus.