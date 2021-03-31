Pakistan restores sugar, cotton import from India, announces cut in petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD – Hammad Azhar, the newly-appointed minister of finance, has announced to reopen trade activities with neighbouring country India, besides announcing decrease in petroleum prices to provide relief to public.

Addressing his maiden press conference as finance minister, he said that 500,000 tonnes of sugar will be imported from India, adding that cotton will also be imported.

He explained that the commodities are being imported due to their lesser prices in India.

The government has decided to decrease petrol price by Rs1.5 per litre and diesel price by Rs3/ litre for first half of the next month.

Azhar said that the wheat support price has been fixed at Rs1,800 per 40kg.

