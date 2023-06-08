Pakistan decides to advertise 5,000 new government jobs in budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has decided to roll out at least 5,000 new government jobs in the upcoming budget 2023-24.

The country’s finance czar and his team decided to earmark development funds for 40 different ministries, divisions, and corporations in Friday’s budget.

The government moved to ramp up funds spending to spur economic growth and create jobs in another bid to curb unemployment as it is under pressure to generate enough jobs, especially amid the ongoing economic crisis.

In recent months, more than 3 out of 10 people have been facing joblessness issues in the country, and in worrisome development, the unemployment rate in urban regions soared from 2 percent to 10.1 percent, as the crisis dented job opportunities for educated and skilled people.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the upcoming budget which is slated to be presented tomorrow on Friday; this year’s budget has been framed considering the existing plights being faced by cash strapped nation. Sharif’s government pledged to present a pro-people, business-friendly and progressive Federal Budget FY 2023-24.