Pakistan decides against outsourcing operations of major airports: report

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has decided against outsourcing three major airports due to some reservations raised by cabinet members.

A report by ProPakistani quoting well-informed sources claimed that the incumbent government mulled another strategy for handing over three international airports to international firms.

It was learnt that Economic Coordination Committee of cabinet deferred a summary forwarded by the Ministry of Aviation for handing over Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad airports to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as transaction adviser.

The development comes as some cabinet members raised questions about the motive behind the transaction advisory service agreement, saying it was not an appropriate forum.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority earlier approached international firms for outsourcing projects as Prime Minister directed officials to hire the services of operators of international repute to run Allama Iqbal International Airport, Jinnah International Airport, and Islamabad International Airport.

The reputed firms were asked to share their credentials which were evaluated against the selection criteria approved by Civil Aviation Authority.

The report further maintained that a draft was reached with the firm which was presented before the aviation officials. Despite approving the draft, it highlighted the urge for strong political commitment to the outsourcing of the operation.

As the draft was tabled before the ECC of the Cabinet for the final nod, the apex economic committee has deferred as of now.

Initially, the government aimed at getting the help of international operators to run airports for the next 2.5 decades but the plan seemed to be in air amid uncertainty.