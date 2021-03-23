Pakistan Day – Watch US Embassy diplomats sing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ in impressive way

ISLAMABAD – As nation is celebrating Pakistan Day with zeal and zest, US Embassy in Pakistan has extended wishes on the national day in a lovable way.

The embassy shared a video in which diplomats can be seen “Dil Dil Pakistan” arguably the most popular Pakistani song, which had originally been sung by late Junaid Jamshed in 1989.

Social media users have praised the foreign nationals for their beautiful attempt of singing the Pakistani song.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan is celebrating its 81st Pakistan Day with great national spirit and excitement throughout the world.

The day began with gun salutes and special prayers in mosques for Pakistan’s growth and stability, the liberation of Indian-controlled Kashmir, and the elimination of COVID-19.

Pakistan Day is observed to celebrate the landmark ‘Lahore Resolution,’ which was passed on March 23, 1940, and contributed to the establishment of Pakistan seven years later, on August 14, 1947.