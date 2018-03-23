Pakistan Day today

Islamabad

The 78th Pakistan Day will be celebrated across the country today with traditional national zeal and fervour.

The day will dawn with 31 gun salutes in the federal capital and 21 gun salutes in the provincial capitals, followed by a joint parade of all three forces of the military – Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force at Shakarparian Parade Avenue in Islamabad in the morning.

Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 each year. The Lahore Resolution, also known as Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, is considered a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent state. Contingents from friendly countries including China, Turkey and UAE are also scheduled to participate in the parade at the official ceremony. This year, it is the first time that a contingent from the UAE military will parade along with Pakistan armed forces..—APP