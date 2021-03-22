Pakistan Day Parade rescheduled owing to weather condition

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Day parade, which has centre attraction among all the National Day celebrations, has been rescheduled due to ongoing inclement weather and rains forecasted over next two days

According to Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), “The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on 25th March, 2021 as per program and timings already specified”.

The main parade was scheduled at the Shakarparian Parade Ground in Islamabad at 10:00 on March 23, the day which marks the anniversary of the resolution for the establishment of a separate homeland, Pakistan, for Muslims in India.

Every year, military jets showcase bold maneuvers and paratroopers demonstrate parachute jumping in Islamabad amid Joint Services parade to mark the day but the event has been postponed due to the weather condition.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department rain and thunderstorms are forecast to fall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Lahore, Gilgit, and Muzaffarabad on March 23 morning hours.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate has released “Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil” (one nation, one destination) song in connection with Pakistan Day (23rd March) to highlight the ideology of unity.

The song; Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil, highlights the very same ideology of unity, resilience and an indomitable resolve of Pakistanis, 81 years later.

Compassion, tolerance, brotherhood and the feeling of oneness is the essence, which consolidates Pakistan into one nation, despite being a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and a multi-religious society.

Renowned singers, Ali Zafar and Aima Baig, have put their heart and soul into this song.

