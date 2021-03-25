Pakistan Day Parade held at Islamabad today

The military parade in conjunction with Pakistan Day festivities, which had been postponed due to “inclement weather,” took place on Thursday at Parade Ground near Shakarparian Hills in the city.

The parade’s chief guest was President Arif Alvi. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi also bestowed the event with their presence.

The ceremony began with a flypast of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy fighter jets saluting the president, headed by Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu.

P-3C, F-16, JF-17, Mirage, AWACs The flyover included an Orion and ATR aircraft formation.

The parade also included floats from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, which highlighted the indigenous cultures of the four provinces.

According to Radio Pakistan, a contingent of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Special Services Groups, Frontier Corps, Rangers, Islamabad Police, Frontier Constabulary, Airport Security Force, and Boys Scouts marched past the dais saluting the chief guest.

As an enthralled crowd urged them on, JF-17 and Sherdils conducted acrobatic manoeuvres, covering the sky in a rainbow of colours.

A Turkish fighter jet also performed a series of spectacular manoeuvres, demonstrating the close connection between Pakistan and Turkey. The crowd was also amazed when a Turkish military band performed national songs.