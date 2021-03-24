Pakistan Day observed Covid, weather cast shadow on celebrations

President, PM reaffirm resolve to make country a prosperous state

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The 81st Pakistan Day was celebrated on Tuesday with simplicity in wake of spike in coronavirus cases and with the pledge to fight the disease as it spreads across the country.

Pakistan Day holds a significant place in the history of the country.

Pakistan Day is celebrated each year on March 23 to mark the passage of the Lahore Resolution that led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia in 1947.

The historic resolution, known as the Pakistan Resolution, was approved on March 23, 1940.

Special dua ceremonies were held at the mosques after Fajr prayers for eradication of coronavirus from the country and also seeking solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

All kind of public gatherings to mark the Pakistan Day, including the showpiece military parade, have been postponed as precautionary measures.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced that the Pakistan Day parade has been postponed due to bad weather forecast for March 23.

According to ISPR, the Pakistan Day parade meant to be held on March 23 has been postponed for two days and will now be held on March 25.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message urged the nation to continue efforts to make the country truly democratic and welfare state in his messages on the occasion of the Pakistan Day.

The President reaffirmed the resolve to make Pakistan an economically stronger and prosperous country.

He urged the people to remember the Kashmiri brethren, who are being subjected to the worst form of repression and state-sponsored terrorism.

The President said the world must take notice of blatant human rights violations being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the key to durable peace in South Asia is resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

PM Imran Khan in his message, on the occasion of the Pakistan Day, has reaffirmed his commitment to make Pakistan a humane, progressive and prosperous state akin to Riyasat-e-Madina based on rule of law, meritocracy, egalitarianism and

compassion.

He said 23rd March, 1940 was a momentous occasion when the Muslims of the Sub-Continent decided to establish a separate homeland to free themselves from the shackles of oppression and slavery of the Hindutva mindset.

The Prime Minister also expressed solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are being subjected to worst form atrocities.—INP