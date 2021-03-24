Pakistan Day military parade today

Pakistani troops from the Special Services Group (SSG) march during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2018. Pakistan National Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution, when a separate nation for the Muslims of The British Indian Empire was demanded on March 23, 1940. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI
The grand military parade in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations will be held in the federal capital today.

The contingents of the three Armed Forces and the security forces will conduct march past whilst fighter jets will present aerobatic manoeuvres.

The parade was rescheduled due to inclement weather in the capital. As per the notifications of the deputy commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, there will be a local holiday in the twin cities on Thursday in connection with the military parade.

 

