Pakistan Day military parade today

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The grand military parade in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations will be held in the federal capital today.

The contingents of the three Armed Forces and the security forces will conduct march past whilst fighter jets will present aerobatic manoeuvres.

The parade was rescheduled due to inclement weather in the capital. As per the notifications of the deputy commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, there will be a local holiday in the twin cities on Thursday in connection with the military parade.