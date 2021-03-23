Pakistan Day – Maulana Tariq Jameel, Humayun Saeed, Bushra Ansari conferred with civil awards

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Aliv on Tuesday conferred various civil awards on actors and others in recognition of their services to the country in their fields amid Pakistan Day celebrations.

Vactress Bushra Ansari and actor Talat Hussain were bestowed with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award, while President conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz award on celebrated painter Sadequain Naqvi, singer Abida Perveen and late poet Ahmed Faraz.

Pakistan Day Civil Awards ceremony (Session – 1) President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring Civil Awards at an investiture ceremony, on Pakistan Day, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.#PakistanResolutionDay #OneNationOneDestiny https://t.co/RynkTRVlzG — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Humayun Saeed, Sakina Samo, and singer Ali Zafar received the Pride of Performance awards while same was also presented to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Pakistan Day Civil Awards ceremony (Session – 2). President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring Civil Awards at an investiture ceremony, on Pakistan Day, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.#PakistanResolutionDay #OneNationOneDestiny #PakistanDay #CivilAwardsCeremony https://t.co/EhFxlxi7Xc — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 23, 2021

Resham, producer and drama writer Sultana Siddiqui, Syed Farooq Qaiser, drama actor Javed Mansoor Babar, and Habib-ur-Rehman Panerai have also been awarded with civil awards.