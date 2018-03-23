Pakistan Day and new challenges

Dr Muhammad Khan

THE famous writer, Stanley Wolpert writes in his book, entitled, ‘Jinnah of Pakistan’ “Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Mohammad Ali Jinnah did all three.” Under the leadership of Jinnah, the Muslims of subcontinent achieved what seemed to be impossible before 1940. Indeed, Muslims of this region were alienated, exploited and kept backward by ruling colonial power and the majority population of Hindus. Hindu leadership was optimistic that in any future arrangement after decolonization, they will be the legitimate rulers of the subcontinent, based on majority population.

In the history of Pakistani nation, March 23 has a special significance. On this momentous day, in 1940, the historic resolution for the creation of Muslim ideological state was passed in the Lahore session of All India Muslim League. In the political struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent, this was the biggest gathering, attended by over 100,000 people from all parts of the united India. Indeed, under the exploitative British Colonialism in connivance with majority Hindu population, Muslims of India were targeted to the maximum as the former ruler of the India. Through this historic gathering, the Muslims of Sub-continent gave a message to the world in large and the Britain and Hindu majority in particular that, they were determined to have their own homeland in the form of Pakistan. A state; where they can freely live as a nation, while following the glorious principles of Islam.

Adoption of this resolution was exactly ten years after the historical address of the great philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, in the Allahabad session of the All India Muslim League, in 1930. This visionary thinker, and poet had indeed, envisioned a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia in that address. The Lahore session of Muslim League was indeed the first substantial step towards the implementation of this vision, a dream turning into reality. Struggle for nothing less than a separate homeland (Pakistan) was the agenda of this session of Muslim League in Lahore, as Qauid had specified prior to this historical congregation of the Muslims of subcontinent. “The watch-words of ‘Faith Unity and Discipline’ were the munitions which the Quaid-i-Azam gave to the nation for waging the battle for Pakistan. The most dependable powerhouse in the struggle for Pakistan was the Muslim nation’s unity.”

Following the adoption of this resolution, Muslims of the Sub-continent, devotedly struggled for this God gifted first ideological Muslim state; the Pakistan. Despite difficulties, faced by this newly established country, the spirit of the Pakistan’s Resolution remained alive and this great nation confronted the challenges with great vigour, zeal, and zest. Unfortunately, in 1971, owing to a number of external and domestic problems, we lost half of the country in the form of what we now call the Bangladesh. However, the ideology of Pakistan; the concept of ‘two nations theory’ did not die, as Bangladesh did not become India and follows the Islamic ideology; the very basis of Pakistan.

The Pak Day (March 23) reminds us the contributions of our forefathers, who scarified their comfort for our future and struggled to attain Pakistan for us. Today, after the 78 years of the passage of the historical resolution, we need to reassess ourselves, as a nation. If our forefathers have given us an ideological country, where did we lose sight of? Let us, trace back the historical mistakes, and put right ourselves. Let us unite ourselves and follow true values of an Islamic brotherhood and Pakistani nationhood by shedding the mutual differences; created by our enemies. Let us respect our sovereignty and secure this God gifted motherland by defeating the evil forces; arising domestically or forced upon us by our enemies from across the frontiers. A well aware and educated future generation provided with adequate and identical opportunities of employments would definitely guarantee a stable and peaceful Pakistan, as dreamed by the philosopher and Poet Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and subsequently attained under the leadership Quaid-i-Azam.

Today, in March 2018, there are new challenges, facing the Pakistani nation. At a national level, these include the internal strife, poor economy, political instability, law and order, a directionless foreign policy and selfish ruling class. Regionally, India and Afghanistan are all set to destabilize Pakistan on various grounds, terrorism being the most significant. Globally, US has its own agenda of undermining Pakistani sovereignty and integrity. With all these challenges, Pakistan has to tackle with wisdom and perceptiveness.

This great nation has fought a prolonged war against terrorism and still facing the ensuing waves of this war. Despite 75000 human losses and 129 billion direct economic losses, the resilient Pakistani nation is well determined to clean this country from terrorism, extremism and all ills and evils. The brave Pakistani armed forces have given unprecedented sacrifices for their motherland. On the eve of Pakistan Day (March 23, 2018), 207 million people of Pakistan salute their armed forces and heroes who stood against all conspiracies and drove Pakistan out of regional and global conspiracies of the rivals.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.