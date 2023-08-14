Nighat Leghari

This is Pakistan Day today, which has been now converted into a day of disappointment, dismay, depression and disorder. Pakistan was the Dream of a puny person who put Pakistan on the planet, not on the papers merely. Tragic enough that all his successors brought a shameful shatter to his dream.

It is August 7th, 1947 a Silver Dakota is sitting at Delhi Airport, a slim saintly exhausted but firm figure attired in a stainless white Sherwani walks towards the aircraft, his face is pale but glowing with the emotions. He pauses for a while, looks back towards the city, in which he waged a crusade, un-minded with the environmental agents, tolerating terrible opponents and unfair friends but ultimately stamped the name of Pakistan on the global map. He waves his pale bony hard towards the huge crowd of the people which was spellbound with his love and respect. Then in a soliloquy tone he says, I suppose this is the last time I will be looking at Delhi. As the aircraft taxied out the whispers, “And that’s the end of that, I never expected Pakistan in my life time”.

On one occasion in his speech the founding father said, “Our Prophet Muhammad SAWW was the Messenger of Allah and I am the Messenger of my beloved Prophet Muhammad SAWW. In a token of my love and respect for my Prophet, I have struggled to give his followers to follow his teachings in an exclusive state so that they should not face any kind of interference from non-Muslims. During his war to win a separate state to practice Muhammadism freely he worked round the clock overlooking his fatal disease and worked miracles. He had a saintly life and never liked hypocrisy or ostentation even though he got the full power and prerogative as Head of the State which was the creation of his own self. Even while he was Governor General of his country once his security incharge, Col Burny requested the founder father of Pakistan to allow him to arrange for the raise of the walls of the Governor General House for the purpose of security, he sternly answered, Mr. Burny I don’t feel any need of this extravaganza, I am among my people, I feel no danger. In this regard, I would like to quote a description of a British journalist, Ms. Christina Lamb, who wrote in her column, when I entered in the Prime Minister House to interview Benazir Bhutto, who was the then PM of Pakistan so called a poor country narrating his story she said, a golden uniformed footman in a hush tone as if there was something invalid inside took me to an entrance hall dominated by a vast chandelier leading into a reception room decorated with gild sofas in the style of Lois XV. The Father of the Nation in his maiden speech had said’ “The Pakistan, which I envision, will base on the righteousness and conciseness of its rulers. The activities of the rulers must be monitored by the people. The supreme command of the country shall have to spend his life strictly according to the Islamic law because it is achieved on the basis of Islam. If what that is good that is Islam, if what that is not good that is not Islam, I want to clear to you that in Islamic system the “Treasury” in reality is the property of the people and every member of the commonwealth is entitled to have an allowance out of the income of the state. There is no place for feudalism or landlords, the tillers will be the actual owners of the land which they cultivate. I visualize Pakistan as an ideal state based on social order, justice and opportunities for every citizen. It is my belief that our salvation lies in adopting democratic system. Addressing the armed forces, he said, you will have to fight many battles on the battlefields but stand guard over the development and maintenance of democracy on your native soil.

In the history of Pakistan, we observe that no ruler adopted any charter to spell out the admonitions of the founding father, not a single ruler produced a better governess, he did not provide a peace of mind or better glory to its people and did not make them better in human terms. Even all elected rulers have been indulged in money minting motives and fraudulent extraction of wealth from the public exchequer, development funds are dished out to the favorites and friends. Special ordinances are promulgated to provide maximum facilities and powers to government representatives. Admittedly our political structure has been responsible for constitutional abrogation, this political culture has been supportive to the military intervention.

The last watchwords for my people, the whole of your country has been put on the market table but you are not permitted to purchase a singular item, though you are the real owner of the table, Allah Almighty Bless you.

The writer is Senior Journalist Based in Germany

